Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 2,890 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 12.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,146 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,890 shares during the period. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $3,954,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FDX. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 1,600.0% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 170 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional bought a new position in shares of FedEx during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of FedEx during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 125.0% during the 3rd quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 225 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FedEx during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. 70.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE FDX opened at $159.98 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $155.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $157.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.68. FedEx Co. has a 12-month low of $137.78 and a 12-month high of $199.32.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 17th. The shipping service provider reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.78 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $17.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.69 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 0.11% and a return on equity of 19.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.03 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 10.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 9th were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 6th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is 16.75%.

In other news, Director John A. Edwardson acquired 5,000 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $151.75 per share, with a total value of $758,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 62,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,555,090.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John A. Edwardson acquired 10,000 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $148.22 per share, for a total transaction of $1,482,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 77,966 shares in the company, valued at $11,556,120.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.44% of the company’s stock.

FDX has been the subject of several research reports. Argus downgraded shares of FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Credit Suisse Group set a $170.00 price objective on shares of FedEx and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of FedEx from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. KeyCorp reissued a “hold” rating on shares of FedEx in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of FedEx from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $169.88.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

