Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC Sells 9,465 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 7.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 126,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,465 shares during the quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $7,509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 1,060.0% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Bridger Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. 75.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

USB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $56.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Bank of America downgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $55.50 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.66.

USB stock opened at $55.35 on Friday. U.S. Bancorp has a 12 month low of $47.57 and a 12 month high of $61.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $58.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.08. The stock has a market cap of $86.45 billion, a PE ratio of 13.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.11.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 26.54% and a return on equity of 15.39%. The firm had revenue of $5.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.98%.

In related news, insider Leslie V. Godridge sold 26,084 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.06, for a total transaction of $1,540,521.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 65,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,863,350.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP James L. Chosy sold 12,356 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.93, for a total transaction of $740,495.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 102,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,129,999.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 229,161 shares of company stock valued at $13,483,396. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

