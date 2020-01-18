Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC Takes $318,000 Position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $318,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IWB. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 36.3% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,101,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,719,000 after purchasing an additional 560,098 shares during the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 17,911.5% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 309,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,733,000 after acquiring an additional 307,541 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 6,174,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,010,678,000 after acquiring an additional 295,118 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 181.7% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 443,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,875,000 after acquiring an additional 286,200 shares during the period. Finally, Emerson Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 30.2% in the 2nd quarter. Emerson Wealth Management LLC now owns 441,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,548,000 after acquiring an additional 102,312 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWB opened at $184.11 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $177.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $168.62. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $144.79 and a fifty-two week high of $184.55.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a $0.8356 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th. This represents a $3.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

