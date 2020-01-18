Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC Trims Stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,373 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 123 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises about 1.5% of Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $23,228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC now owns 503 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $673,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the period. Scott & Selber Inc. increased its position in Alphabet by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. now owns 2,285 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,785,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 895 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. PRW Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. PRW Wealth Management LLC now owns 639 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $778,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 424 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. 33.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alphabet alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Capitalg Lp sold 2,085,172 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.59, for a total value of $109,659,195.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP David C. Drummond sold 28,430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,266.89, for a total transaction of $36,017,682.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 45,806 shares in the company, valued at $58,031,163.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,344,673 shares of company stock worth $316,380,721 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on GOOG shares. Cleveland Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,496.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 1st. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,499.88.

NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $1,480.39 on Friday. Alphabet Inc has a fifty-two week low of $1,025.00 and a fifty-two week high of $1,481.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,021.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a current ratio of 3.78. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,362.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,251.78.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $10.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.57 by ($2.45). Alphabet had a net margin of 21.04% and a return on equity of 18.34%. The firm had revenue of $40.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $13.06 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc will post 49.03 EPS for the current year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

Featured Story: Why do earnings reports matter?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.