Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) Price Tops $0.62 on Exchanges

Bitcoin Diamond (CURRENCY:BCD) traded down 10.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 18th. During the last week, Bitcoin Diamond has traded 67.5% higher against the dollar. Bitcoin Diamond has a market cap of $116.28 million and $7.71 million worth of Bitcoin Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Diamond coin can currently be bought for $0.62 or 0.00006992 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BtcTrade.im, Binance, OKEx and Crex24.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Stratis (STRAT) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00004091 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00025783 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0969 or 0.00001087 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001421 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0477 or 0.00000535 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00045340 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000071 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond Coin Profile

BCD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 24th, 2017. Bitcoin Diamond’s total supply is 189,492,898 coins and its circulating supply is 186,492,898 coins. Bitcoin Diamond’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinDiamond_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Diamond is /r/Bitcoin-Diamond and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Diamond’s official website is btcd.io

Bitcoin Diamond Coin Trading

Bitcoin Diamond can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi, OKEx, BigONE, Kucoin, Crex24, BtcTrade.im, Coinnest, CoinBene, Bithumb, Indodax, YoBit, Exrates, Binance, Gate.io and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Diamond directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Diamond should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Diamond using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

