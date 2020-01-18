Bitcoin Gold (BTG) Price Reaches $11.06 on Exchanges

Bitcoin Gold (CURRENCY:BTG) traded 11.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 18th. One Bitcoin Gold coin can currently be purchased for about $11.06 or 0.00124162 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Trade Satoshi, Bleutrade, Bitinka and TDAX. Bitcoin Gold has a market capitalization of $193.72 million and approximately $63.79 million worth of Bitcoin Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Bitcoin Gold has traded 69.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.41 or 0.00599543 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.35 or 0.00127408 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002385 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0717 or 0.00000805 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0295 or 0.00000330 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001151 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0414 or 0.00000464 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded down 45.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

About Bitcoin Gold

BTG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 25th, 2017. Bitcoin Gold’s total supply is 17,513,924 coins. Bitcoin Gold’s official Twitter account is @bitcoingold and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitcoin Gold’s official website is bitcoingold.org . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Gold is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Gold’s official message board is forum.bitcoingold.org

Bitcoin Gold Coin Trading

Bitcoin Gold can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Vebitcoin, Binance, Negocie Coins, Koineks, Ovis, Huobi, Gate.io, TDAX, Exmo, Altcoin Trader, Bleutrade, Bitinka, Upbit, Trade Satoshi, DSX, Braziliex, Graviex, HitBTC, SouthXchange, C2CX, Coinone, Coinnest, Bithumb, BitBay, Bittrex, BitFlip, Sistemkoin, OKEx, BitMarket, Kucoin, CEX.IO, Exrates, Indodax, YoBit, Bitfinex, Crex24, Bit-Z, Bitsane, Instant Bitex, Zebpay, QuadrigaCX, Korbit and Bitlish. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Gold should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.

