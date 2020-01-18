Bitcoin Incognito Price Reaches $0.0188 on Top Exchanges (XBI)

Bitcoin Incognito (CURRENCY:XBI) traded 14.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 18th. One Bitcoin Incognito coin can now be bought for $0.0188 or 0.00000211 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including STEX, Crex24, Trade Satoshi and Escodex. Bitcoin Incognito has a market cap of $240,234.00 and approximately $27,357.00 worth of Bitcoin Incognito was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Incognito has traded down 7.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Bitcoin Incognito alerts:

Solaris (XLR) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002399 BTC.

GenesisX (XGS) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Xuez (XUEZ) traded down 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000096 BTC.

UralsCoin (URALS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Elliot Coin (ELLI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin Incognito Coin Profile

Bitcoin Incognito (XBI) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the XEVAN hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 9th, 2018. Bitcoin Incognito’s total supply is 12,767,252 coins. Bitcoin Incognito’s official website is bitcoinincognito.org . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Incognito is /r/BitcoinIncognito and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Incognito’s official Twitter account is @XBIncognito and its Facebook page is accessible here

Bitcoin Incognito Coin Trading

Bitcoin Incognito can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, Escodex, STEX, Graviex and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Incognito directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Incognito should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Incognito using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Incognito Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Incognito and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.