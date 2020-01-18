Bitcoin Incognito (XBI) Price Reaches $0.0220 on Top Exchanges

Bitcoin Incognito (CURRENCY:XBI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 17th. One Bitcoin Incognito coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0220 or 0.00000247 BTC on exchanges including Graviex, Crex24, Escodex and Trade Satoshi. Bitcoin Incognito has a market capitalization of $281,159.00 and $31,190.00 worth of Bitcoin Incognito was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Bitcoin Incognito has traded up 8.6% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Bitcoin Incognito alerts:

Solaris (XLR) traded down 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001961 BTC.

GenesisX (XGS) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Xuez (XUEZ) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000117 BTC.

UralsCoin (URALS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Elliot Coin (ELLI) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin Incognito Coin Profile

XBI is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the XEVAN hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 9th, 2018. Bitcoin Incognito’s total supply is 12,755,582 coins. The official website for Bitcoin Incognito is bitcoinincognito.org . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Incognito is /r/BitcoinIncognito and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Incognito’s official Twitter account is @XBIncognito and its Facebook page is accessible here

Bitcoin Incognito Coin Trading

Bitcoin Incognito can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex, Escodex, Crex24, Trade Satoshi and STEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Incognito directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Incognito should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Incognito using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Incognito Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Incognito and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.