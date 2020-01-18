Bitcoin Private Hits Market Capitalization of $495,348.00 (BTCP)

Bitcoin Private (CURRENCY:BTCP) traded down 9.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 18th. One Bitcoin Private coin can now be purchased for $0.10 or 0.00001165 BTC on major exchanges including TOPBTC, Altcoin Trader, Nanex and Sistemkoin. Bitcoin Private has a total market cap of $495,348.00 and approximately $1,209.00 worth of Bitcoin Private was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Bitcoin Private has traded up 1.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.99 or 0.00617926 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.06 or 0.00124270 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.22 or 0.00126117 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002385 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0715 or 0.00000804 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0287 or 0.00000323 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0414 or 0.00000465 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded 20.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

Bitcoin Private Profile

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 1st, 2018. Bitcoin Private’s total supply is 22,811,388 coins and its circulating supply is 4,781,842 coins. The official website for Bitcoin Private is btcprivate.org . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Private is /r/bitcoinprivate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Private’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinprivate and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Private

Bitcoin Private can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, TOPBTC, Nanex, Exrates, TradeOgre, Sistemkoin, Altcoin Trader and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Private directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Private should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Private using one of the exchanges listed above.

