Bitcoin Trading 10.4% Higher This Week (BTC)

Bitcoin (CURRENCY:BTC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 17th. One Bitcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $8,960.83 on exchanges including Kraken, bitFlyer, itBit and Cryptopia. Bitcoin has a total market cap of $162.79 billion and $36.69 billion worth of Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin has traded 10.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 20.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $390.84 or 0.04358602 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001633 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $55.67 or 0.00620835 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00006122 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00015188 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000132 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0494 or 0.00000556 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0329 or 0.00000367 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000209 BTC.

CHIPS (CHIPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000392 BTC.

About Bitcoin

BTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 3rd, 2009. Bitcoin’s total supply is 18,166,725 coins. Bitcoin’s official website is bitcoin.org . The Reddit community for Bitcoin is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin’s official message board is bitcointalk.org . Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @bitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Balances – block chain The block chain is a shared public ledger on which the entire Bitcoin network relies. All confirmed transactions are included in the block chain. This way, Bitcoin wallets can calculate their spendable balance and new transactions can be verified to be spending bitcoins that are actually owned by the spender. The integrity and the chronological order of the block chain are enforced with cryptography. Transactions – private keys A transaction is a transfer of value between Bitcoin wallets that gets included in the block chain. Bitcoin wallets keep a secret piece of data called a private key or seed, which is used to sign transactions, providing a mathematical proof that they have come from the owner of the wallet. The signature also prevents the transaction from being altered by anybody once it has been issued. All transactions are broadcast between users and usually begin to be confirmed by the network in the following 10 minutes, through a process called mining. Processing – mining Mining is a distributed consensus system that is used to confirm waiting transactions by including them in the block chain. It enforces a chronological order in the block chain, protects the neutrality of the network, and allows different computers to agree on the state of the system. To be confirmed, transactions must be packed in a block that fits very strict cryptographic rules that will be verified by the network. These rules prevent previous blocks from being modified because doing so would invalidate all following blocks. Mining also creates the equivalent of a competitive lottery that prevents any individual from easily adding new blocks consecutively in the block chain. This way, no individuals can control what is included in the block chain or replace parts of the block chain to roll back their own spends.”

Bitcoin Coin Trading

Bitcoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LakeBTC, CPDAX, Cobinhood, Bittrex, Coinsuper, Ovis, DragonEX, Bitfinex, Bitstamp, Allcoin, OKEx, Bitbank, MBAex, Mercatox, IDAX, Simex, Coincheck, UEX, Kucoin, bitFlyer, CoinEx, Bithumb, Kryptono, LocalTrade, Coinsquare, Zaif, InfinityCoin Exchange, Kraken, Coinbe, BCEX, HitBTC, Bibox, BiteBTC, CEX.IO, Bitsane, QuadrigaCX, CoinTiger, Cryptonex, LBank, Exrates, Hotbit, BitBay, DigiFinex, RightBTC, Iquant, OEX, CoinBene, FCoin, BigONE, Coinroom, Bitinka, TOPBTC, LATOKEN, Gemini, Upbit, Instant Bitex, Sistemkoin, Vebitcoin, Cryptopia, Coinhub, CoinEgg, HADAX, DOBI trade, Huobi, C2CX, GOPAX, Gate.io, BtcTrade.im, BTCBOX, BitForex, Fatbtc, ZB.COM, xBTCe, Exmo, Binance, itBit, Poloniex, IDCM, CoinsBank, Coinbase Pro, Coindeal, Trade By Trade, OOOBTC, Bit-Z, B2BX, Livecoin, Tidex, BTC-Alpha, Liquid, Bitlish, Paribu, Covesting, EXX, BitMart, ABCC, Coinone, ChaoEX, Korbit, YoBit, Negocie Coins and BitMEX. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin using U.S. dollars directly can do so using Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX.

