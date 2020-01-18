BitCrystals Price Hits $0.0250 on Major Exchanges (BCY)

BitCrystals (CURRENCY:BCY) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 18th. One BitCrystals token can currently be bought for $0.0250 or 0.00000281 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Zaif, Bittrex and Tux Exchange. BitCrystals has a market capitalization of $569,717.00 and approximately $74.00 worth of BitCrystals was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, BitCrystals has traded up 5.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Terra (KRT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002663 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $266.34 or 0.02997117 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011236 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.89 or 0.00201314 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000708 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00030606 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.68 or 0.00131386 BTC.

999 (999) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00039803 BTC.

About BitCrystals

BitCrystals (CRYPTO:BCY) is a token. It was first traded on February 6th, 2015. BitCrystals’ total supply is 22,816,446 tokens. BitCrystals’ official Twitter account is @spellsofgenesis and its Facebook page is accessible here . BitCrystals’ official website is bitcrystals.com

BitCrystals Token Trading

BitCrystals can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Tux Exchange and Zaif. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCrystals directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitCrystals should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitCrystals using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

