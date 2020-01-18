BitTube Price Tops $0.0101 (TUBE)

BitTube (CURRENCY:TUBE) traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 18th. One BitTube coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0101 or 0.00000114 BTC on major exchanges including TradeOgre, Bittrex, Livecoin and Upbit. During the last week, BitTube has traded up 5.8% against the U.S. dollar. BitTube has a market cap of $2.33 million and $2,136.00 worth of BitTube was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get BitTube alerts:

Monero (XMR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.01 or 0.00760922 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00005042 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001398 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001652 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001716 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000029 BTC.

BitTube Profile

BitTube (TUBE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 31st, 2018. BitTube’s total supply is 230,008,165 coins. The Reddit community for BitTube is /r/ipbcoin . BitTube’s official website is coin.bit.tube . BitTube’s official Twitter account is @BitTubeApp

BitTube Coin Trading

BitTube can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, TradeOgre, Livecoin and Upbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTube directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitTube should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitTube using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BitTube Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitTube and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.