Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) Lowered to Neutral at Knight Equity

Knight Equity downgraded shares of Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) from a positive rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on BKI. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Black Knight from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Black Knight from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Compass Point downgraded shares of Black Knight from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating and set a $66.00 price objective (up from $64.00) on shares of Black Knight in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $65.42.

Shares of BKI stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $65.86. The stock had a trading volume of 551,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,243,708. Black Knight has a 12-month low of $47.43 and a 12-month high of $66.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $63.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.67.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $299.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $299.16 million. Black Knight had a return on equity of 13.43% and a net margin of 13.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Black Knight will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Anthony M. Jabbour bought 17,675 shares of Black Knight stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $57.85 per share, for a total transaction of $1,022,498.75. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BKI. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Black Knight by 78.5% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 407 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Black Knight by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Black Knight by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 15,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $935,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Black Knight by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Black Knight by 58.5% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.09% of the company’s stock.

Black Knight, Inc provides integrated software, data, and analytics solutions to the mortgage and consumer loan, real estate, and capital market verticals in the United States. Its Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions comprises MSP, a software as a service application platform for mortgage and home equity loans that automates various areas of loan servicing; Bankruptcy / Foreclosure solutions for managing and automating a range of different workflow processes involving distressed and non-performing loans; Invoicing, a Web-based solution that helps servicers to save time and eliminate errors by automating billing and invoice process; and Empower, a loan origination system used by lenders to originate mortgages, home equity loans, and lines of credit.

