Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Susquehanna Bancshares

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) was downgraded by Susquehanna Bancshares from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a $67.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 1.73% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Compass Point lowered shares of Black Knight from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 8th. Knight Equity lowered shares of Black Knight from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Black Knight from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Black Knight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $66.00 target price (up previously from $64.00) on shares of Black Knight in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.42.

Shares of Black Knight stock opened at $65.86 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Black Knight has a twelve month low of $47.43 and a twelve month high of $66.43. The stock has a market cap of $9.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s fifty day moving average is $63.92 and its 200 day moving average is $62.26.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $299.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $299.16 million. Black Knight had a net margin of 13.02% and a return on equity of 13.43%. Black Knight’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Black Knight will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Anthony M. Jabbour acquired 17,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $57.85 per share, for a total transaction of $1,022,498.75. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Black Knight by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 410,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,464,000 after buying an additional 34,567 shares during the period. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Black Knight by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 709,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,742,000 after buying an additional 119,054 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its position in Black Knight by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 6,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Ullmann Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Black Knight by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Ullmann Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,000 after buying an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brasada Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Black Knight during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,516,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.09% of the company’s stock.

About Black Knight

Black Knight, Inc provides integrated software, data, and analytics solutions to the mortgage and consumer loan, real estate, and capital market verticals in the United States. Its Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions comprises MSP, a software as a service application platform for mortgage and home equity loans that automates various areas of loan servicing; Bankruptcy / Foreclosure solutions for managing and automating a range of different workflow processes involving distressed and non-performing loans; Invoicing, a Web-based solution that helps servicers to save time and eliminate errors by automating billing and invoice process; and Empower, a loan origination system used by lenders to originate mortgages, home equity loans, and lines of credit.

