Blackhawk Bancorp (OTCMKTS:BHWB) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $27.93

Blackhawk Bancorp (OTCMKTS:BHWB)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $27.93 and traded as high as $31.00. Blackhawk Bancorp shares last traded at $29.90, with a volume of 32,360 shares.

The stock has a market capitalization of $95.05 million, a PE ratio of 9.13 and a beta of -0.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $28.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.24.

Blackhawk Bancorp (OTCMKTS:BHWB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $13.49 million during the quarter. Blackhawk Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.57% and a net margin of 15.86%.

Blackhawk Bancorp, Inc provides banking solutions. The company offers demand deposits and interest and non-interest bearing time and savings deposits. The bank's deposits include jumbo deposits and retail time deposits. It provides commercial and industrial loans, consumer loans, commercial real estate loans, and other loans and leases.

