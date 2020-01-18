BlackRock Enhanced Dividend Achievers Tr (NYSE:BDJ) Shares Bought by We Are One Seven LLC

We Are One Seven LLC raised its stake in BlackRock Enhanced Dividend Achievers Tr (NYSE:BDJ) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,974 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,630 shares during the quarter. We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Dividend Achievers Tr were worth $396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors grew its position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Dividend Achievers Tr by 6.9% in the third quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 18,565 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Dividend Achievers Tr by 12.3% in the third quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,516 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263 shares during the period. Occidental Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Dividend Achievers Tr by 13.4% in the third quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 16,208 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,919 shares during the period. Walleye Trading Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Dividend Achievers Tr by 19.8% in the second quarter. Walleye Trading Advisors LLC now owns 13,900 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Dividend Achievers Tr by 9.9% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 25,566 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 2,313 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE:BDJ opened at $9.69 on Friday. BlackRock Enhanced Dividend Achievers Tr has a 52 week low of $8.19 and a 52 week high of $9.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.25.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.19%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 14th.

BlackRock Enhanced Dividend Achievers Tr Company Profile

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

