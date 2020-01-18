Block Array Market Cap Hits $27,794.00 (ARY)

Block Array (CURRENCY:ARY) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 18th. One Block Array token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin and IDEX. During the last seven days, Block Array has traded up 86.7% against the dollar. Block Array has a total market cap of $27,794.00 and approximately $345.00 worth of Block Array was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Block Array alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.24 or 0.00036336 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0470 or 0.00000527 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $513.32 or 0.05748469 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00026532 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00034400 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002686 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.44 or 0.00128082 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001192 BTC.

Block Array Token Profile

Block Array (CRYPTO:ARY) is a token. It launched on January 1st, 2018. Block Array’s total supply is 88,409,933 tokens and its circulating supply is 68,430,738 tokens. Block Array’s official Twitter account is @blockarraygroup . The Reddit community for Block Array is /r/blockarraygroup and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Block Array’s official website is www.blockarray.com

Block Array Token Trading

Block Array can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin and IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Block Array directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Block Array should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Block Array using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Block Array Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Block Array and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.