Blockstack Market Capitalization Reaches $24.78 Million (STX)

Blockstack (CURRENCY:STX) traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 18th. Blockstack has a market cap of $24.78 million and $291,686.00 worth of Blockstack was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Blockstack coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.10 or 0.00001127 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Blockstack has traded up 9.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00036148 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0472 or 0.00000530 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $513.35 or 0.05762534 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00026695 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00033504 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002617 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.41 or 0.00128113 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001199 BTC.

About Blockstack

Blockstack is a coin. It launched on August 2nd, 2017. Blockstack’s total supply is 508,906,194 coins and its circulating supply is 246,414,209 coins. Blockstack’s official message board is blog.blockstack.org . Blockstack’s official website is blockstack.org . Blockstack’s official Twitter account is @stx_coin

Blockstack Coin Trading

Blockstack can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blockstack directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blockstack should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Blockstack using one of the exchanges listed above.

