BLOCKv Price Reaches $0.0015 on Top Exchanges (VEE)

BLOCKv (CURRENCY:VEE) traded 17.7% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 18th. During the last week, BLOCKv has traded 46.7% higher against the dollar. BLOCKv has a total market cap of $4.38 million and $5,538.00 worth of BLOCKv was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BLOCKv token can currently be bought for about $0.0015 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Upbit, Bancor Network and Tidex.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Terra (KRT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002741 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011188 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $250.66 or 0.02804300 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.96 or 0.00200881 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000690 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00030551 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.03 or 0.00134617 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

BLOCKv Profile

BLOCKv was first traded on October 12th, 2017. BLOCKv’s total supply is 3,646,271,241 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,989,942,418 tokens. BLOCKv’s official message board is medium.com/@blockv_io . The official website for BLOCKv is blockv.io . BLOCKv’s official Twitter account is @blockv_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BLOCKv is /r/blockv and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling BLOCKv

BLOCKv can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Bancor Network, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Upbit, Ethfinex, OKEx, Tidex and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BLOCKv directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BLOCKv should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BLOCKv using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

