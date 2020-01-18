Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) Earns “Outperform” Rating from Wedbush

Wedbush reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) in a report released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage currently has a price target on the biotechnology company’s stock, down from their previous price target of . Wedbush also issued estimates for Blueprint Medicines’ Q4 2020 earnings at ($1.80) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($7.90) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($5.14) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.23) EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.26 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $11.57 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Cowen reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Piper Jaffray Companies dropped their price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $85.00 to $77.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 20th. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They issued an outperform rating and a $106.00 price target on the stock. Leerink Swann raised their price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines from to in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Blueprint Medicines from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $106.25.

Get Blueprint Medicines alerts:

BPMC stock opened at $81.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a PE ratio of -15.05 and a beta of 1.62. The company’s 50-day moving average is $78.90 and its 200-day moving average is $81.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 5.46 and a quick ratio of 5.46. Blueprint Medicines has a 1 year low of $65.40 and a 1 year high of $102.98.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.19) by $0.26. The company had revenue of $9.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.85 million. Blueprint Medicines had a negative net margin of 2,258.84% and a negative return on equity of 77.27%. The business’s revenue was up 734.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.66) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Blueprint Medicines will post -7.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Ariel Hurley sold 415 shares of Blueprint Medicines stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $31,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,125. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Marion Dorsch sold 4,600 shares of Blueprint Medicines stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.00, for a total transaction of $363,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $363,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,243 shares of company stock valued at $2,754,440 over the last quarter. 4.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BPMC. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines during the fourth quarter worth $62,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Blueprint Medicines in the fourth quarter valued at about $239,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Blueprint Medicines by 64.3% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 460 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Blueprint Medicines by 31.6% in the fourth quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,526 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $763,000 after buying an additional 2,288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in Blueprint Medicines in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000.

Blueprint Medicines Company Profile

Blueprint Medicines Corporation develops drugs of small molecule kinase inhibitors that target genomic drivers in various cancers and a rare genetic disease. Its lead drug candidates include avapritinib, which completed Phase I clinical trials that targets PDGFRA Exon 18 mutant GIST and KIT-driven GIST; and BLU-554, which is in Phase I clinical trials an orally available, potent, and irreversible inhibitor of the kinase FGFR4 that is activated in a defined subset of patients with hepatocellular carcinoma.

See Also: Swap

Receive News & Ratings for Blueprint Medicines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blueprint Medicines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.