B&M EURO VALUE/ADR (OTCMKTS:BMRRY) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of B&M EURO VALUE/ADR (OTCMKTS:BMRRY) from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “B&M European Value Retail S.A. is a multiprice value retailer. It offers fast-moving consumer goods and non-grocery products. The company operates primarily in United Kingdom and Germany. B&M European Value Retail S.A. is based in Luxembourg. “

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of B&M EURO VALUE/ADR from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BMRRY traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $19.92. 2,701 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,375. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.88. The company has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a PE ratio of 19.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.13. B&M EURO VALUE/ADR has a 12 month low of $15.95 and a 12 month high of $22.64.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 25th were given a dividend of $0.098 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 22nd. B&M EURO VALUE/ADR’s payout ratio is presently 19.42%.

About B&M EURO VALUE/ADR

B&M European Value Retail SA operates as a general merchandise value retailer in the United Kingdom and Germany. As of March 31, 2018, the company operated approximately 576 stores under the B&M brand in the United Kingdom; and 265 stores under the Heron Foods brand, as well as 86 stores under the Jawoll brand in Germany.

