B&M EURO VALUE/ADR (OTCMKTS:BMRRY) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of B&M EURO VALUE/ADR (OTCMKTS:BMRRY) from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “B&M European Value Retail S.A. is a multiprice value retailer. It offers fast-moving consumer goods and non-grocery products. The company operates primarily in United Kingdom and Germany. B&M European Value Retail S.A. is based in Luxembourg. “
Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of B&M EURO VALUE/ADR from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th.
The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 25th were given a dividend of $0.098 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 22nd. B&M EURO VALUE/ADR’s payout ratio is presently 19.42%.
About B&M EURO VALUE/ADR
B&M European Value Retail SA operates as a general merchandise value retailer in the United Kingdom and Germany. As of March 31, 2018, the company operated approximately 576 stores under the B&M brand in the United Kingdom; and 265 stores under the Heron Foods brand, as well as 86 stores under the Jawoll brand in Germany.
