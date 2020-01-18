BMO Capital Markets Lowers CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) to Market Perform

BMO Capital Markets cut shares of CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has $67.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock, down from their previous target price of $73.00.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a buy rating on shares of CyrusOne in a report on Monday, December 9th. Guggenheim set a $81.00 target price on shares of CyrusOne and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. SunTrust Banks set a $78.00 target price on shares of CyrusOne and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Bank of America downgraded shares of CyrusOne from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of CyrusOne from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $71.00 to $77.00 in a report on Friday, November 1st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. CyrusOne currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $72.77.

CONE traded down $0.47 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $63.49. The stock had a trading volume of 524,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,107,826. The firm has a market cap of $6.98 billion, a PE ratio of 19.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.44. CyrusOne has a 12 month low of $48.94 and a 12 month high of $79.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.31.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.75). The firm had revenue of $250.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $247.81 million. CyrusOne had a negative return on equity of 0.08% and a negative net margin of 1.30%. The business’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CyrusOne will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. CyrusOne’s dividend payout ratio is 60.42%.

In other news, EVP Kevin L. Timmons sold 24,000 shares of CyrusOne stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.53, for a total transaction of $1,692,720.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 101,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,164,648.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark Skomal sold 1,083 shares of CyrusOne stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.47, for a total transaction of $74,153.01. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,515 shares in the company, valued at $377,612.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 143,539 shares of company stock worth $9,667,068 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of CyrusOne by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,216,705 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $936,029,000 after acquiring an additional 482,530 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its position in shares of CyrusOne by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 14,063,823 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $811,764,000 after acquiring an additional 2,398,840 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CyrusOne by 617.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,051,779 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $291,589,000 after acquiring an additional 4,347,725 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in CyrusOne by 0.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,612,722 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $367,155,000 after buying an additional 12,331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in CyrusOne by 3.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,297,037 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $190,305,000 after buying an additional 99,515 shares in the last quarter.

CyrusOne Company Profile

CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a high-growth real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in highly reliable enterprise-class, carrier-neutral data center properties. The Company provides mission-critical data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for approximately 1,000 customers, including 212 Fortune 1000 companies.

