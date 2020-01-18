Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) Given New C$3.60 Price Target at National Bank Financial

Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) had its price target trimmed by National Bank Financial from C$3.70 to C$3.60 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Raymond James set a C$2.50 price target on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$3.50 to C$3.25 and set a speculative buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. CIBC cut their price target on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$3.25 to C$3.00 in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$2.60 to C$2.20 in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$2.72.

TSE BBD.B traded down C$0.10 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$1.12. 34,000,852 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,460,000. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$1.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$1.88. Bombardier, Inc. Class B has a 12-month low of C$1.53 and a 12-month high of C$3.03. The firm has a market cap of $3.70 billion and a P/E ratio of -224.00.

Bombardier Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Business Aircraft, Commercial Aircraft, Aerostructures and Engineering Services, and Transportation. The Business Aircraft segment designs, manufactures, and provides aftermarket support for Learjet, Challenger, and Global business jets.

