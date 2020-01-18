Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) Cut to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on BOOT. DA Davidson reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Boot Barn in a research note on Tuesday. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $46.00 price objective (up from $40.00) on shares of Boot Barn in a research note on Tuesday. Cowen raised their price objective on Boot Barn from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Boot Barn from to and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Boot Barn from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $44.00.

NYSE BOOT opened at $43.65 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.17. Boot Barn has a twelve month low of $21.25 and a twelve month high of $48.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.20, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 2.27.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. Boot Barn had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 5.51%. The business had revenue of $187.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Boot Barn will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Michael A. Love sold 31,242 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.35, for a total value of $1,323,098.70. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $362,770.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO James Grant Conroy sold 33,216 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.68, for a total value of $1,384,442.88. Insiders have sold 145,111 shares of company stock worth $6,084,607 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BOOT. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 110.6% in the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Boot Barn in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boot Barn in the second quarter worth about $124,000. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boot Barn in the second quarter worth about $158,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Boot Barn in the second quarter worth about $165,000.

Boot Barn Company Profile

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

