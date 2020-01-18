BoutsPro Market Cap Tops $127,157.00 (BOUTS)

BoutsPro (CURRENCY:BOUTS) traded 21.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 18th. BoutsPro has a total market cap of $127,157.00 and $31,825.00 worth of BoutsPro was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, BoutsPro has traded 15.4% lower against the US dollar. One BoutsPro token can now be bought for about $0.0017 or 0.00000019 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit and Mercatox.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Terra (KRT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002717 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011246 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $248.41 or 0.02791203 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.87 or 0.00200769 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000689 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00030529 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.01 or 0.00134914 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

BoutsPro Profile

BoutsPro’s launch date was March 10th, 2018. BoutsPro’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 76,615,188 tokens. The Reddit community for BoutsPro is /r/bouts_pro and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BoutsPro’s official Twitter account is @boutspro and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for BoutsPro is www.bouts.pro

BoutsPro Token Trading

BoutsPro can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and Mercatox. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BoutsPro directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BoutsPro should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BoutsPro using one of the exchanges listed above.

