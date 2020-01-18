Brewin Dolphin Holdings plc (LON:BRW) Receives GBX 335.33 Average PT from Analysts

Brewin Dolphin Holdings plc (LON:BRW) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 335.33 ($4.41).

BRW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Brewin Dolphin in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Shore Capital increased their target price on shares of Brewin Dolphin from GBX 400 ($5.26) to GBX 410 ($5.39) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Liberum Capital increased their target price on shares of Brewin Dolphin from GBX 342 ($4.50) to GBX 359 ($4.72) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Brewin Dolphin in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th.

In other news, insider David Richardson Nicol sold 15,986 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 332 ($4.37), for a total value of £53,073.52 ($69,815.21).

BRW opened at GBX 364.40 ($4.79) on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 359.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 328.01. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.95. Brewin Dolphin has a 52-week low of GBX 284.19 ($3.74) and a 52-week high of GBX 377.20 ($4.96).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 9th will be given a GBX 12 ($0.16) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.48%. This is a boost from Brewin Dolphin’s previous dividend of $4.40. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 9th. Brewin Dolphin’s dividend payout ratio is 0.96%.

About Brewin Dolphin

Brewin Dolphin Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management services in the United Kingdom, the Channel Islands, and the Republic of Ireland. It also offers investment management, financial planning, advisory, managed portfolio, and Brewin portfolio services, as well as custody, trade execution, and settlement services to private clients, charities, corporates, and intermediaries.

