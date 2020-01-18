BRF (NYSE:BRFS) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BRF (NYSE:BRFS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $10.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “BRF Brasil Foods SA, formerly Perdigao S.A., is a Brazil-based food company focused on the production and sale of poultry, pork, beef cuts, milk, dairy products, and processed food products. The Company’s products include frozen whole and cut chickens; frozen pork cuts and beef cuts; processed food products, such as marinated frozen whole and cut chickens, roosters (sold under the Chester brand) and turkeys; specialty meats, such as sausages, ham products, bologna, frankfurters, salamis, bacon and other smoked products; frozen processed meats, such as hamburgers, steaks, breaded meat products, kibes and meatballs, and frozen processed vegetarian foods; frozen prepared entrees, such as lasagnas and pizzas, as well as other frozen foods, including vegetables, cheese bread and pies; dairy products, such as cheeses, powdered milk and yogurts; juices, soy milk and soy juices; margarine; milk, and soy meal and refined soy flour, as well as animal feed. “

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on BRFS. ValuEngine lowered shares of BRF from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of BRF from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of BRF from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. BRF presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $10.00.

BRF stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,369,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,553,500. BRF has a 12-month low of $5.02 and a 12-month high of $9.96. The company has a market capitalization of $7.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.78 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.84.

BRF (NYSE:BRFS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 8th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.05. BRF had a negative net margin of 7.96% and a positive return on equity of 6.23%. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. On average, research analysts predict that BRF will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of BRF during the 2nd quarter worth $9,081,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in shares of BRF during the 2nd quarter worth $201,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of BRF by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,090,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,291,000 after acquiring an additional 130,527 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BRF by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 25,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 1,779 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new stake in shares of BRF during the 2nd quarter worth $118,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

BRF SA focuses on raising, producing, and slaughtering poultry and pork for processing, production, and sale of fresh meat, processed products, pasta, frozen vegetables, and soybean by-products. Its product portfolio comprises whole chickens and frozen cuts of chicken, turkey, and pork; ham products, bologna, sausages, frankfurters, and other smoked products; hamburgers, breaded meat products, and meatballs; lasagnas, pizzas, cheese breads, pies, and frozen vegetables; margarine; and soy meal and refined soy flour, as well as animal feed.

