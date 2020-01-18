Bridger Capital Management LLC Buys 360 Shares of Casey’s General Stores Inc (NASDAQ:CASY)

Bridger Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Casey’s General Stores Inc (NASDAQ:CASY) by 9.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,250 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 360 shares during the quarter. Bridger Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Casey’s General Stores were worth $673,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CASY. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 1,322.5% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 417,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,129,000 after buying an additional 388,168 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 114.5% in the third quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 529,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,300,000 after purchasing an additional 282,484 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 320.4% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 194,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,387,000 after purchasing an additional 148,466 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores in the second quarter valued at approximately $22,867,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores in the third quarter valued at approximately $22,307,000. 86.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CASY shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 25th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $170.00 to $165.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $172.30.

NASDAQ CASY opened at $168.82 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Casey’s General Stores Inc has a 12-month low of $122.86 and a 12-month high of $179.21. The company has a market capitalization of $6.21 billion, a PE ratio of 30.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $163.63 and its 200-day moving average is $165.17.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 9th. The company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 2.51% and a return on equity of 16.06%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.80 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Casey’s General Stores Inc will post 6.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 17th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 31st. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. Casey’s General Stores’s payout ratio is 23.23%.

About Casey’s General Stores

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. The company's stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; beverage and tobacco products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; school supplies, housewares, and pet supplies; and other nonfood items.

