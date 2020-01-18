Bridger Capital Management LLC Buys 675 Shares of Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX)

Bridger Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,010 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the quarter. Clorox accounts for 1.8% of Bridger Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Bridger Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Clorox were worth $1,836,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of Clorox during the third quarter valued at $37,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Clorox during the second quarter valued at $41,000. Usca Ria LLC bought a new position in shares of Clorox during the third quarter valued at $41,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Clorox by 48.3% during the third quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Clorox by 45.9% during the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. 77.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CLX shares. UBS Group lowered their price target on Clorox from $128.00 to $125.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Barclays set a $138.00 price target on Clorox and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on Clorox from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Clorox in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Cfra downgraded Clorox from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $152.17.

Clorox stock opened at $157.70 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $19.79 billion, a PE ratio of 24.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.69, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.87. Clorox Co has a one year low of $143.58 and a one year high of $166.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $152.41 and a 200 day moving average of $153.87.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. Clorox had a return on equity of 123.56% and a net margin of 13.20%. Clorox’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.62 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Clorox Co will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 29th will be given a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 28th. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.09%.

In related news, SVP Andrew J. Mowery sold 5,648 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.29, for a total transaction of $826,245.92. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,920 shares in the company, valued at $2,328,936.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Denise Garner sold 725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.34, for a total value of $106,096.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $849,503.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cleaning, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; and professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the Clorox, Dispatch, HealthLink, Clorox Healthcare, Hidden Valley, KC Masterpiece, and Soy Vay brands.

