Bridger Capital Management LLC Takes $236,000 Position in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (NASDAQ:PFF)

Bridger Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 6,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PFF. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 4.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,613,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,648,000 after acquiring an additional 620,630 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $475,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 7.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,343,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,753,000 after purchasing an additional 431,133 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV lifted its stake in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 2.8% during the second quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 52,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,947,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 3,814.6% during the second quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 46,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,731,000 after purchasing an additional 45,775 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares US Preferred Stock ETF alerts:

PFF stock opened at $38.07 on Friday. iShares US Preferred Stock ETF has a 12 month low of $35.36 and a 12 month high of $38.07. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.31.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th were paid a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 19th.

iShares US Preferred Stock ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

See Also: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (NASDAQ:PFF).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares US Preferred Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares US Preferred Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.