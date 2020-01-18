Bridgeworth LLC Buys New Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Bridgeworth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VB. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 17,141.3% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 779,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,700,000 after buying an additional 774,614 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 11,936,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,830,210,000 after purchasing an additional 321,957 shares during the last quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 1,632,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,328,000 after purchasing an additional 162,722 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 56.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 262,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,319,000 after purchasing an additional 95,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 622,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,867,000 after purchasing an additional 70,501 shares during the last quarter.

VB stock opened at $169.41 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $141.51 and a 52-week high of $170.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $164.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $158.07.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were issued a dividend of $0.8928 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 24th. This is an increase from Vanguard Small-Cap ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $3.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%.

