Bridgeworth LLC Has $785,000 Holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

Bridgeworth LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS) by 76.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,068 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,054 shares during the quarter. Bridgeworth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $785,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Motco boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 160.9% in the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 1,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $133,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 92.5% during the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 2,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 980 shares in the last quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $228,000. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $213,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:VSS opened at $112.37 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $110.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.30. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $97.24 and a 52-week high of $112.49.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were issued a dividend of $2.15 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd. This represents a $8.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.65%.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

Read More: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.