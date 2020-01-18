Bridgeworth LLC Lowers Stock Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Bridgeworth LLC lowered its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,143 shares of the company’s stock after selling 212 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF comprises about 0.7% of Bridgeworth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Bridgeworth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $1,763,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bridger Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Bridger Capital Management LLC now owns 9,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,209,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $202,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 23.2% during the fourth quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 1,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 45.2% during the fourth quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 479 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 20,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,530,000 after buying an additional 1,693 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VIG opened at $128.59 on Friday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52-week low of $101.11 and a 52-week high of $128.64. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $124.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $120.07.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 19th were issued a dividend of $0.5985 per share. This represents a $2.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 18th. This is an increase from Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

