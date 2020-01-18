Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) CEO Hock E. Tan Sells 73,646 Shares of Stock

Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) CEO Hock E. Tan sold 73,646 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.36, for a total value of $22,341,250.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

On Wednesday, January 8th, Hock E. Tan sold 75,000 shares of Broadcom stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.02, for a total value of $23,326,500.00.

On Monday, December 16th, Hock E. Tan sold 20,000 shares of Broadcom stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.82, for a total value of $6,396,400.00.

Shares of Broadcom stock opened at $308.79 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market cap of $122.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.90. Broadcom Inc has a fifty-two week low of $250.09 and a fifty-two week high of $331.20. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $314.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $295.26.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.35 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.74 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 46.16% and a net margin of 12.06%. Broadcom’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.85 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc will post 19.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a $3.25 dividend. This is a positive change from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.65. This represents a $13.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 20th. Broadcom’s payout ratio is currently 74.67%.

Several research firms recently commented on AVGO. Morgan Stanley upgraded Broadcom from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Cowen boosted their price target on Broadcom from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. ValuEngine cut Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $380.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Broadcom from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $331.77.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Broadcom in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Broadcom in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Broadcom by 55.7% in the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 123 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its holdings in Broadcom by 8.3% in the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 124,792 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 9,602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Doyle Wealth Management bought a new stake in Broadcom in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. 83.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

