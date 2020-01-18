Brokerages Anticipate ANGI Homeservices Inc (NASDAQ:ANGI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $336.65 Million

Equities research analysts expect ANGI Homeservices Inc (NASDAQ:ANGI) to post sales of $336.65 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for ANGI Homeservices’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $390.99 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $324.90 million. ANGI Homeservices posted sales of $278.99 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 20.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 5th.

On average, analysts expect that ANGI Homeservices will report full-year sales of $1.33 billion for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.60 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.60 billion to $1.61 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover ANGI Homeservices.

ANGI Homeservices (NASDAQ:ANGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $357.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $355.59 million. ANGI Homeservices had a return on equity of 5.37% and a net margin of 5.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on ANGI Homeservices from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. ValuEngine upgraded ANGI Homeservices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut ANGI Homeservices from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. ANGI Homeservices presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.38.

ANGI stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.33. The company had a trading volume of 1,154,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,658,428. The firm has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a PE ratio of 62.20 and a beta of 2.16. ANGI Homeservices has a 1-year low of $6.39 and a 1-year high of $18.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

In other ANGI Homeservices news, Director Bowman Angela R. Hicks sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.23, for a total transaction of $92,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 411,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,794,259.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Luxor Capital Group, Lp sold 1,213,497 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.73, for a total value of $8,166,834.81. Insiders have sold a total of 1,302,973 shares of company stock worth $8,884,068 in the last quarter. 13.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANGI. Primecap Management Co. CA purchased a new stake in shares of ANGI Homeservices during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,559,000. First Manhattan Co. boosted its stake in shares of ANGI Homeservices by 468.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 48,705 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $633,000 after acquiring an additional 40,130 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of ANGI Homeservices by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 300,770 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,131,000 after acquiring an additional 14,811 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ANGI Homeservices during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $427,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of ANGI Homeservices by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 28,628 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 2,444 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.23% of the company’s stock.

ANGI Homeservices Company Profile

ANGI Homeservices Inc operates a digital marketplace for home services, connecting millions of homeowners with home service professionals in North America and Europe. Its HomeAdvisor digital marketplace service connects consumers with service professionals for home repair, maintenance, and improvement projects, as well as provides consumers with tools and resources to help them find local, pre-screened, and customer-rated service professionals.

