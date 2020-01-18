Brokerages Anticipate Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $89.03 Million

Brokerages expect that Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) will post sales of $89.03 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Corcept Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $88.49 million to $89.60 million. Corcept Therapeutics posted sales of $66.83 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 33.2%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Corcept Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $307.62 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $307.08 million to $308.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $354.11 million, with estimates ranging from $342.09 million to $366.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Corcept Therapeutics.

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. Corcept Therapeutics had a net margin of 30.41% and a return on equity of 29.08%. The firm had revenue of $81.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.86 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CORT shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Corcept Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Corcept Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Corcept Therapeutics has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.00.

Shares of CORT traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.90. 500,110 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 664,123. Corcept Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $9.14 and a 1-year high of $17.48. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.66 and a 200-day moving average of $13.01. The stock has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 1.27.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Corcept Therapeutics by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,727 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015 shares during the last quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC raised its holdings in Corcept Therapeutics by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 13,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 1,554 shares during the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Corcept Therapeutics by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 39,207 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 1,688 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Corcept Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Corcept Therapeutics by 24.5% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,275 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 3,005 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.57% of the company’s stock.

Corcept Therapeutics Company Profile

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for the treatment of severe metabolic, oncologic, and psychiatric disorders in the United States. The company offers Korlym (mifepristone) tablets as a once-daily oral medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous Cushing's syndrome, who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance, and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.

