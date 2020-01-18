Brokerages Anticipate Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENLV) to Post ($0.25) EPS

Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENLV) has earned an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokerages have set a one year consensus price objective of $20.00 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post ($0.25) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Enlivex Therapeutics an industry rank of 119 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Separately, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Enlivex Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ENLV traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.93. The company had a trading volume of 29,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,066. The company has a market capitalization of $88.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.38 and a beta of 1.58. Enlivex Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $6.25 and a 52-week high of $44.90.

Enlivex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ENLV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Enlivex Therapeutics will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

About Enlivex Therapeutics

Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd., a clinical stage immunotherapy company, engages in developing allogeneic drugs for immune system rebalancing. Its product candidate is Allocetra, an immunotherapy candidate for the prevention of complications post bone marrow transplantations; treatment of patients that do not respond to steroid treatment upon occurrence of graft vs host disease post bone marrow transplantations; and prevention of cytokine storms, organ damage, and multiple organ failure in sepsis patients.

