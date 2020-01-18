Brokerages Anticipate PTC Inc (NASDAQ:PTC) to Post $0.45 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect PTC Inc (NASDAQ:PTC) to report $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for PTC’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.34 to $0.52. PTC posted earnings per share of $0.56 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 19.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, January 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PTC will report full year earnings of $2.16 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.98 to $2.34. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.80 to $3.03. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for PTC.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The technology company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $335.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $333.86 million. PTC had a return on equity of 12.23% and a net margin of 2.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded PTC from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $104.00 price objective on shares of PTC in a research note on Sunday, November 24th. BidaskClub cut PTC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of PTC in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $83.00 price objective on shares of PTC in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. PTC has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.47.

Shares of NASDAQ PTC traded down $0.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $80.14. The company had a trading volume of 708,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 607,100. The company has a market capitalization of $9.29 billion, a PE ratio of 88.07 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. PTC has a 1-year low of $62.05 and a 1-year high of $102.47. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.72.

In other PTC news, EVP Kathleen Mitford sold 613 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.39, for a total value of $44,988.07. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,932 shares in the company, valued at $1,536,199.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO James E. Heppelmann sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.65, for a total value of $1,866,250.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 26,303 shares of company stock worth $1,962,313. 9.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTC. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in PTC by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,287,737 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,192,707,000 after purchasing an additional 751,495 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in PTC by 76.1% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,202,639 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $150,176,000 after acquiring an additional 951,754 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in PTC by 631.4% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,500,604 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $134,694,000 after acquiring an additional 1,295,423 shares during the period. Kensico Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in PTC during the third quarter worth about $61,703,000. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in PTC during the fourth quarter worth about $43,293,000. 85.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PTC Inc operates as software and services company in Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx, an industrial innovation platform to develop and deploy industrial Internet of Things applications; and KEPServerEX solution to provide communications connectivity for industrial automation environments to connect, manage, monitor, and control disparate devices and software applications.

