Brokerages Anticipate Q2 Holdings Inc (NYSE:QTWO) Will Post Earnings of $0.10 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Q2 Holdings Inc (NYSE:QTWO) will report earnings of $0.10 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Q2’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.12 and the lowest is $0.04. Q2 reported earnings of $0.08 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Q2 will report full year earnings of $0.12 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.05 to $0.14. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.30) to $0.18. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Q2.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.22. Q2 had a negative return on equity of 12.11% and a negative net margin of 22.67%. The company had revenue of $79.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stephens upgraded Q2 from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. BTIG Research raised Q2 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 11th. ValuEngine cut Q2 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Q2 in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Roth Capital upgraded shares of Q2 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.98.

In other Q2 news, CFO Jennifer Noel Harris sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.41, for a total transaction of $1,191,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 129,865 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,312,579.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Matthew P. Flake sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.02, for a total transaction of $1,775,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 323,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,010,408.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 97,980 shares of company stock valued at $7,802,903. 12.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Q2 by 53.3% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 460 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Q2 by 11.8% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,515 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in Q2 by 6.5% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,817 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Q2 in the third quarter valued at about $228,000. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its position in Q2 by 29.7% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period.

Shares of Q2 stock traded up $0.98 on Monday, hitting $87.70. The stock had a trading volume of 269,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 274,942. The stock has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -237.03 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 5.93, a quick ratio of 5.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Q2 has a 52-week low of $53.62 and a 52-week high of $93.63. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $82.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.36.

About Q2

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital banking solutions to regional and community financial institutions (RCFIs) in the United States. It offers Q2 Digital Banking and Transactions, a browser-based digital banking solution that delivers RCFI-branded digital banking capabilities; Q2mobility App, a mobile and tablet digital banking solution; Q2mobile Remote Deposit Capture, a partnered solution that allows remote check deposit capture; and Q2 Person-to-Person Payments, a partnered secure and integrated person-to-person payments solution.

