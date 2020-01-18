Brokerages Anticipate Sharps Compliance Corp. (NASDAQ:SMED) Will Announce Earnings of $0.03 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Sharps Compliance Corp. (NASDAQ:SMED) will announce earnings of $0.03 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Sharps Compliance’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.04 and the lowest is $0.01. Sharps Compliance reported earnings of $0.05 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 40%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, January 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Sharps Compliance will report full year earnings of $0.06 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.04 to $0.07. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.10 to $0.13. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Sharps Compliance.

Sharps Compliance (NASDAQ:SMED) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.03. Sharps Compliance had a net margin of 1.74% and a return on equity of 3.16%. The business had revenue of $13.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.30 million.

SMED has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sharps Compliance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sharps Compliance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $6.00 target price (up from $5.00) on shares of Sharps Compliance in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Sharps Compliance has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.00.

NASDAQ:SMED traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.42. The stock had a trading volume of 33,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,306. Sharps Compliance has a 1-year low of $3.08 and a 1-year high of $5.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.37 million, a P/E ratio of 442.00, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.23.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SMED. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Sharps Compliance by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 108,739 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 4,013 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its holdings in Sharps Compliance by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 271,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after acquiring an additional 24,150 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Sharps Compliance by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 424,814 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,512,000 after acquiring an additional 32,600 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Sharps Compliance by 34.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 188,699 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $672,000 after acquiring an additional 48,199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Sharps Compliance in the 3rd quarter valued at $872,000. Institutional investors own 18.41% of the company’s stock.

Sharps Compliance Corp. provides medical, pharmaceutical, and hazardous waste management services in the United States. It offers Sharps Recovery System for the containment, transportation, treatment, and tracking of medical waste and used healthcare materials generated outside the hospital and health care facility settings; TakeAway Medication Recovery System, a solution that facilitates the proper disposal of unused medications; MedSafe, a solution for the safe collection, transportation, and proper disposal of unwanted and expired prescription medications; and ComplianceTRAC, a Web-based compliance and training program.

