Brokerages Expect Harmonic Inc (NASDAQ:HLIT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $113.03 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Harmonic Inc (NASDAQ:HLIT) to announce sales of $113.03 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Harmonic’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $114.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $112.00 million. Harmonic reported sales of $113.66 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 0.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Harmonic will report full year sales of $393.78 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $392.70 million to $395.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $445.95 million, with estimates ranging from $438.30 million to $458.20 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Harmonic.

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $115.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.88 million. Harmonic had a positive return on equity of 6.36% and a negative net margin of 2.07%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Harmonic in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Harmonic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. BidaskClub cut Harmonic from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 25th. Finally, Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Harmonic in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Harmonic presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.00.

In other news, SVP Nimrod Ben-Natan sold 237,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.18, for a total transaction of $1,942,750.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 407,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,337,047.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Neven Haltmayer sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.25, for a total value of $247,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 178,706 shares in the company, valued at $1,474,324.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 295,561 shares of company stock worth $2,418,947. 6.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HLIT. Scopia Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Harmonic by 111.7% during the second quarter. Scopia Capital Management LP now owns 6,092,937 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,816,000 after buying an additional 3,215,344 shares during the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP bought a new position in shares of Harmonic during the third quarter valued at about $6,745,000. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Harmonic by 2,003.7% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 785,237 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,168,000 after buying an additional 747,910 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Harmonic during the second quarter valued at about $3,720,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Harmonic by 4.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,242,787 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $73,497,000 after buying an additional 584,615 shares during the last quarter. 91.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HLIT traded down $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.21. The stock had a trading volume of 284,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 473,333. The stock has a market cap of $748.95 million, a PE ratio of 59.21, a PEG ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.62. Harmonic has a one year low of $4.52 and a one year high of $8.39. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.96 and a 200-day moving average of $7.24.

Harmonic Company Profile

Harmonic Inc designs, manufactures, and sells video infrastructure products and system solutions worldwide. Its products enable customers to create, prepare, and deliver a range of video and broadband services to consumer devices, including televisions, personal computers, laptops, tablets, and smart phones.

