Brokerages Expect Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $325.96 Million

Analysts forecast that Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) will announce sales of $325.96 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Zumiez’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $327.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $323.79 million. Zumiez posted sales of $304.56 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, March 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Zumiez will report full year sales of $1.03 billion for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.07 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.05 billion to $1.08 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Zumiez.

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The apparel and footwear maker reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $264.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $260.86 million. Zumiez had a net margin of 5.80% and a return on equity of 14.42%. Zumiez’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS.

ZUMZ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Zumiez from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Zumiez from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Zumiez from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Pivotal Research upped their target price on shares of Zumiez from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Zumiez in a report on Friday, December 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zumiez presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.43.

In related news, insider Chris K. Visser sold 4,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total value of $139,230.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Christopher Codington Work sold 16,676 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $583,660.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 174,231 shares of company stock worth $5,603,473. 23.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ZUMZ. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Zumiez by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 260,782 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $6,807,000 after buying an additional 3,092 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Zumiez by 46.1% in the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 11,858 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 3,743 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Zumiez by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 272,870 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $7,122,000 after buying an additional 9,506 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Zumiez by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 98,008 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $2,558,000 after purchasing an additional 11,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Zumiez by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,136,830 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $81,870,000 after purchasing an additional 176,084 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZUMZ stock traded down $0.18 on Friday, reaching $34.53. The stock had a trading volume of 349,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 410,383. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $32.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $895.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.49. Zumiez has a 12 month low of $18.38 and a 12 month high of $35.68.

About Zumiez

Zumiez Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. Its hardgoods include skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment. As of September 1, 2018, the company operated 703 stores, including 610 stores in the United States, 50 stores in Canada, 36 stores in Europe, and 7 stores in Australia under the names of Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times.

