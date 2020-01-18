Brokerages Set Bakkavor Group Plc (LON:BAKK) PT at GBX 148.33

Shares of Bakkavor Group Plc (LON:BAKK) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 148.33 ($1.95).

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Bakkavor Group in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bakkavor Group in a report on Monday, January 13th. HSBC cut Bakkavor Group to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 190 ($2.50) price target on shares of Bakkavor Group in a report on Wednesday, January 8th.

LON:BAKK traded up GBX 0.80 ($0.01) during trading hours on Monday, hitting GBX 139 ($1.83). The company had a trading volume of 60,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 376,835. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.75. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 139.81 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 121.35. The company has a market cap of $805.40 million and a P/E ratio of 18.29. Bakkavor Group has a 1 year low of GBX 91.50 ($1.20) and a 1 year high of GBX 172.60 ($2.27).

Bakkavor Group plc produces and markets fresh prepared foods in the United Kingdom, the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers ready meals, soups, pasta, sauces, dips, modern deli, fresh cut and dressed salads, dressings, fresh cut produce, sandwich wraps, pizzas, and breads; and desserts, such as cheese and cream cakes, fruit tarts, crumbles, and trifles to grocery retailers and foodservice providers.

