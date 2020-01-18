Brokerages Set Caci International Inc (NYSE:CACI) PT at $257.89

Caci International Inc (NYSE:CACI) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $257.89.

CACI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of Caci International from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Caci International from $235.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Caci International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Caci International in a research report on Friday, September 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $260.00 price objective for the company. Finally, SunTrust Banks upgraded shares of Caci International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $220.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Monday, November 25th.

Shares of Caci International stock traded up $1.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $270.61. The stock had a trading volume of 131,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 158,133. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $249.28 and its 200 day moving average is $227.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.75 billion, a PE ratio of 25.87, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.27. Caci International has a twelve month low of $153.20 and a twelve month high of $271.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Caci International (NYSE:CACI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The information technology services provider reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. Caci International had a net margin of 4.91% and a return on equity of 10.86%. The company’s revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.10 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Caci International will post 12.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Thomas A. Mutryn sold 4,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.50, for a total transaction of $1,003,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 41,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,519,737.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Christopher Anthony Voci sold 190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.42, for a total transaction of $43,399.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,544.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,667 shares of company stock valued at $1,062,022. Insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Caci International by 30.0% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. now owns 6,500 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,625,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Caci International during the fourth quarter worth about $2,075,000. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in Caci International during the fourth quarter worth about $565,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in Caci International during the fourth quarter worth about $549,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Caci International by 20.4% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 40,050 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $9,262,000 after acquiring an additional 6,773 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.55% of the company’s stock.

CACI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information solutions and services in North America and internationally. The company offers business systems solutions in the areas of financial, human capital, asset and materials, and administrative management; develops, integrates, and operates command and control solutions; and develops and integrates solutions that deliver multi-level unified communications from the enterprise directly to and from the tactical edge.

