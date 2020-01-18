Brokerages Set Dorman Products Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) Price Target at $75.00

Shares of Dorman Products Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the five analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $75.00.

A number of research firms recently commented on DORM. Stephens began coverage on Dorman Products in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Dorman Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Dorman Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dorman Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st.

Dorman Products stock traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $77.75. 158,854 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 149,727. Dorman Products has a 52 week low of $67.39 and a 52 week high of $95.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 3.71. The firm has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.51. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.69.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.22). Dorman Products had a return on equity of 14.23% and a net margin of 9.96%. The business had revenue of $253.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $268.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Dorman Products will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. First National Bank of Omaha lifted its position in Dorman Products by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 61,224 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,636,000 after acquiring an additional 5,472 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its position in Dorman Products by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 332,035 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $25,142,000 after acquiring an additional 9,084 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in Dorman Products by 6.7% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,701 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $692,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in Dorman Products by 81.1% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 11,163 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $888,000 after acquiring an additional 4,998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Dorman Products by 42.4% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 16,948 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,348,000 after acquiring an additional 5,049 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.22% of the company’s stock.

About Dorman Products

Dorman Products, Inc supplies automotive replacement parts, automotive hardware, and brake products to the automotive aftermarket and mass merchandise markets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, and Australia. It offers original equipment dealer products, such as intake manifolds, exhaust manifolds, window regulators, radiator fan assemblies, tire pressure monitor sensors, exhaust gas recirculation coolers, and complex electronics modules; fluid reservoirs, variable valve timing components, complex electronics, and integrated door lock actuators; and fasteners, including oil drain plugs, wheel bolts, and wheel lug nuts.

