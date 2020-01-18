Brokerages Set Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN) PT at $94.33

Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the sixteen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have assigned a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $94.33.

Several research firms recently commented on ETN. Wolfe Research raised Eaton from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Eaton in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $98.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America raised Eaton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Eaton from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Vertical Group downgraded Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th.

NYSE ETN traded up $0.86 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $95.68. The stock had a trading volume of 2,978,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,398,852. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $94.13 and its 200 day moving average is $85.84. Eaton has a twelve month low of $67.97 and a twelve month high of $95.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.75, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.43.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.01. Eaton had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 11.06%. The firm had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Eaton will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Michael J. Critelli sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total transaction of $920,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,112,072. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Richard H. Fearon sold 34,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.05, for a total value of $3,061,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 200,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,044,579.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 60,988 shares of company stock valued at $5,527,268 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First National Bank of Omaha grew its holdings in shares of Eaton by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 93,793 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,884,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Group grew its holdings in shares of Eaton by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 59,464 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,632,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV grew its holdings in shares of Eaton by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV now owns 11,317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Eaton by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,128 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. Finally, Price Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eaton during the 4th quarter worth $401,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.16% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, residential products, single phase power quality products, emergency lighting and fire detection products, wiring devices, structural support systems, and circuit protection and lighting products.

