Brokerages Set Five Below Inc (NASDAQ:FIVE) Target Price at $138.84

Five Below Inc (NASDAQ:FIVE) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-two research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $138.84.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Five Below from $147.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Five Below from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Five Below from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $137.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Five Below in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Five Below in a research report on Thursday, December 5th.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FIVE. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Five Below by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,569 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $908,000 after buying an additional 948 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Five Below by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 6,241 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $749,000 after buying an additional 1,203 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Five Below by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 8,394 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after buying an additional 1,159 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Five Below by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,420 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $889,000 after buying an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Five Below by 549.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,488 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 1,259 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FIVE opened at $116.05 on Wednesday. Five Below has a fifty-two week low of $95.52 and a fifty-two week high of $148.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $122.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $123.28. The company has a market cap of $6.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.16, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. Five Below had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 23.01%. The firm had revenue of $377.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $373.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Five Below will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

About Five Below

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

