Brokerages Set Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) PT at $103.75

Shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $103.75.

Several analysts recently issued reports on GPC shares. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Genuine Parts from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $101.00 to $93.00 in a report on Friday, October 25th. Raymond James started coverage on Genuine Parts in a report on Monday, October 7th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $99.00 price objective on Genuine Parts and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th.

Shares of GPC traded up $1.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $102.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 953,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 733,492. The business has a fifty day moving average of $103.95 and a 200 day moving average of $99.70. The company has a market cap of $14.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.93. Genuine Parts has a 1 year low of $87.26 and a 1 year high of $115.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The specialty retailer reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.03 billion. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 23.20% and a net margin of 4.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.48 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Genuine Parts will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th were issued a dividend of $0.7625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $3.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is 53.70%.

In related news, insider Randall P. Breaux sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.22, for a total transaction of $107,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,188 shares in the company, valued at $234,597.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in Genuine Parts during the third quarter worth $30,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Genuine Parts by 61.5% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 323 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Genuine Parts during the first quarter worth $44,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its position in Genuine Parts by 173.9% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 482 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Genuine Parts during the third quarter worth $63,000. 77.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Genuine Parts

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement, industrial parts and materials, and business products in North America, Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Poland, and Puerto Rico. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory items for automotive aftermarket, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

