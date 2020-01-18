Brokerages Set GreenSky Inc (NASDAQ:GSKY) Target Price at $9.88

GreenSky Inc (NASDAQ:GSKY) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $9.88.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GreenSky from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of NASDAQ:GSKY traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 462,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 417,010. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.09 and a 200-day moving average of $8.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 128.29, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 2.29. GreenSky has a 12-month low of $5.74 and a 12-month high of $16.42.

GreenSky (NASDAQ:GSKY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $153.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.68 million. GreenSky had a net margin of 7.25% and a negative return on equity of 88.69%. The company’s revenue was up 34.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that GreenSky will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GSKY. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC grew its position in GreenSky by 58.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 14,284,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,553,000 after purchasing an additional 5,266,904 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in GreenSky by 1,418.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,018,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,802,000 after acquiring an additional 1,885,223 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in GreenSky during the 2nd quarter valued at about $9,838,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in GreenSky by 233.4% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 820,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,089,000 after acquiring an additional 574,654 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in GreenSky by 68.6% during the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,270,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,617,000 after acquiring an additional 517,020 shares during the period. 39.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GreenSky, Inc, a technology company, provides point-of-sale financing and payment solutions to merchants, consumers, and banks. It offers a proprietary technology infrastructure that support the full transaction lifecycle, including credit application, underwriting, real-time allocation to bank partners, document distribution, funding, settlement, and servicing functions.

