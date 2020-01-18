Brokerages Set Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF) Target Price at $39.17

Shares of Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $41.67.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Greif from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. TheStreet raised Greif from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Greif from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Greif from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Greif from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 30th.

Shares of NYSE GEF opened at $45.91 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $44.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.65. The firm has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.43. Greif has a 52 week low of $29.85 and a 52 week high of $50.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23.

Greif (NYSE:GEF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. Greif had a return on equity of 20.02% and a net margin of 3.72%. Greif’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.53 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Greif will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 18th were paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 17th. Greif’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

In other news, CFO Lawrence A. Hilsheimer acquired 3,863 shares of Greif stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $44.86 per share, with a total value of $173,294.18. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 104,445 shares in the company, valued at $4,685,402.70. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 13.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GEF. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its stake in Greif by 92.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 4,142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,985 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in Greif in the 3rd quarter valued at about $176,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Greif in the 2nd quarter valued at about $207,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Greif by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,954 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Bank of Australia raised its position in Greif by 57.8% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 7,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. 46.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Greif Company Profile

Greif, Inc produces and sells industrial packaging products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Rigid Industrial Packaging & Services; Paper Packaging & Services; Flexible Products & Services; and Land Management. The Rigid Industrial Packaging & Services segment offers rigid industrial packaging products, including steel, fiber, and plastic drums; rigid intermediate bulk containers; closure systems for industrial packaging products; transit protection products; water bottles, and remanufactured and reconditioned industrial containers; and services, such as container life cycle management, filling, logistics, warehousing, and other packaging services.

